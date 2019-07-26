

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Idorsia Ltd said that the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced positive top-line results from the Phase 3 OPTIMUM study, which evaluated the efficacy and safety of ponesimod compared to Aubagio or teriflunomide in adults with relapsing multiple sclerosis. The study met its primary and most secondary endpoints.



Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J&J and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd have entered into the Revenue Sharing Agreement in respect to ponesimod. As per the terms of the Revenue Sharing Agreement, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.



