

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open slightly higher on Friday after falling the day before as the European Central Bank made no immediate changes to interest rates and noted that the risk of recession was relatively low, disappointing investors who had hoped for a more dovish stance.



Traders now focus on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week amid expectations the U.S. central bank could be less aggressive than expected. Investors also have very low expectations of BOJ easing next week.



Asian markets remain broadly lower after large U.S. companies delivered weak earnings reports and disappointing forecasts.



Attention turns to upcoming U.S.-China trade talks amid increasing anxiety about slower global economic growth.



The U.S. dollar stayed near a two-week high versus the yen ahead of U.S. GDP data due later in the day and the euro held largely steady, while the British pound appears to be stuck in a narrow range following change in U.K. leadership.



Gold steadied after touching a one-week low in the previous session while oil extended gains from the previous session on U.S. inventory decline.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as strong durable goods orders and labor market data coupled with ECB President Mario Draghi's comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' reinforced the view the Fed won't be aggressive in its easing measures.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 1 percent.



After the closing bell, Google parent Alphabet and chipmaker Intel reported stronger-than-expected results while online retailer Amazon reported mixed second-quarter results. Coffee chain Starbucks raised its full-year forecast for earnings and revenue. Toymaker Mattel reported a narrower quarterly loss.



McDonald's, Colgate-Palmolive and Twitter are among the prominent companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading later today.



European markets ended Thursday's session lower as ECB chief's mixed comments on the outlook for monetary stimulus and euro area growth failed to impress investors.



The pan European Stoxx 600 shed 0.6 percent. The German DAX tumbled 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index shed half a percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX