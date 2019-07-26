Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest market opportunity analysis for an automotive company. During the course of this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to capitalize on new market opportunities and establish their base of operations in the US automotive market. Also, the study highlights how Infiniti's market opportunity analysis solution helped the automotive company to achieve savings of over $3.6 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005980/en/

The US automotive industry is undergoing a phase of rapid transformation due to the fast pace of change in the automotive space and related technologies. However, increasing digital transformations, rising demand for luxury vehicles from millennial consumers, and booming used car market are increasing opportunities for companies in the automotive industry. Consequently, companies in the US automotive industry, especially that are new to the market, are under the pressure to adapt to the evolving market landscape.

Are you facing difficulties in entering a new market due to rising trade pressures and legal hurdles? If yes, our experts can help. Request a free proposal today!

The business challenge: The client is an automotive company based out of Europe. The client was looking to expand their business operations across the United States. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to formulate an efficient market expansion strategy.

By leveraging Infiniti's market opportunity analysis solution, they wanted to understand the impact of emerging regulations on US automotive companies, identify the divergent trends in the market, understand needs of millennial customers, and analyze competitors' plans and actions.

Establishing a foothold in a developed market is extremely challenging for businesses without the right business partner. Contact us today.

The solution offered By leveraging Infiniti's expertise in offering market scanning solution, the experts helped the client to understand the US automotive market landscape and understand the tariff risks and regulatory policies. The experts also conducted trend analysis and customer segmentation analysis. This helped the client to identify lucrative customer segments and understand the automotive trends. Furthermore, the client was able to understand their competitors' strategies and make changes in their plans accordingly. The insights obtained from Infiniti's market opportunity analysis engagement helped the client to successfully enter the US automotive market and achieve huge profits.

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis helped the client to:

Assess changes in emerging regulations and understand the tariff risks in the US automotive industry

Adapt to the current market requirements

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market opportunity analysis? Request more information from our experts!

Infiniti's market opportunity analysis offered predictive insights on:

Identifying lucrative customer segments and efficiently utilizing their marketing budget

Monitoring competitors' plans and actions regarding new launches

Want to gain more insights into our services portfolio? Request free brochure

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005980/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us