

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E) reported that its second-quarter net income to shareholders declined to 424 million euros from 1.25 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.12 euros compared to 0.35 euros. Adjusted operating profit was 2.28 billion euros, down 11% from previous year. Adjusted net income was 562 million euros compared to 767 million euros, last year. Adjusted earnings per share was 0.16 euros compared to 0.21 euros.



Second-quarter total revenues were 18.82 billion euros compared to 18.84 billion euros, previous year. Oil and natural gas production averaged 1,825 kboe/d, down by 2% from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX