

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson Plc. (PSON.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the company for the six months to 30th June 2019 dropped to 47 million pounds or 6.1 pence per share from 188 million pounds or 24.1 pence per share last year, reflecting lower profit on disposal of businesses.



Profit before tax also declined to 13 million pounds from 202 million pounds last year.



Statutory operating profit from continuing operations decreased to 37 million pounds from the prior year's 233 million pounds, due to the lower profit on disposal of businesses and higher restructuring charges in 2019, partly offset by improved trading and additional restructuring savings.



Pearson continues to expect the company to deliver underlying profit growth and stabilise revenue in 2019, and for revenue to grow in 2020.



Adjusted earnings for the period were 102 million pounds compared to 64 million pounds in the prior year.



For 2019 the company upgraded its adjusted earnings per share guidance to be between 57.5 pence to 63.0 pence reflecting improvements in the finance charge and taxation at exchange rates prevailing on 31st December 2018.



Pearson's sales decreased by 2% in headline terms to 1.83 billion pounds from last year, with portfolio adjustments reducing sales by 141 million pounds, and currency movements increasing revenue by 69 million pounds.



The Board proposed an interim dividend of 6.0 pence per share compared to 5.5 pence per share paid last year. it will be payable on 13 September 2019. 2018.



