Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase to Focus on Cannabis and Blockchain Ventures

Capital and Expertise to be Deployed Toward Innovative Business Models in the Cannabis Sector Worldwide and Transformative Blockchain Models Including Select Cryptocurrencies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE: CODE - FSE: C5B - OTCQB: BKLLF), an investment company announces that its investment mandate going forward will include innovative business opportunities in the cannabis sector and blockchain technologies with select exposure to cryptocurrencies.

The Company's blockchain and cryptocurrency investments are building significant momentum. As it relates to the cannabis industry, Codebase's management has founded multiple publicly traded cannabis companies on Canadian exchanges, delivering significant returns to shareholders. With the growth of legal CBD and cannabis regions and countries worldwide, the Codebase's relationships and experience puts the Company in a prime position to make strategic investments in companies at early stages of market development.

"The board and leadership of the Company have vast industry relationships in the cannabis and blockchain sectors," said Mr. George Tsafalas, President and CEO. "We are seeing tremendous opportunities for growth in areas such as the UK and Europe, countries and regions that are where Canada was on its cannabis legalization pathway 5 - 7 years ago. We believe this is the time to invest in those markets in order to realize the largest possible gains going forward."

Investment Highlights

The Company has formed a dedicated investment subsidiary named Code Cannabis Investments

The focus of the subsidiary will be on identifying cannabis and CBD industry assets and start-ups that can be scaled to meet areas of high demand in markets, including the UK and Europe

The Company's blockchain assets - Pressland, Arcology, ICO Ranker and Blockchain Ranker - are advancing toward major milestones in the near term: Pressland has developed a proprietary classification engine that will serve the media-trust industry with a unique data layer available via commercial license; facets of the enterprise product are currently in private alpha-testing. Arcology's blockchain platform is currently in advanced testing stages leading toward the entity's white paper in advance of deployment. ICO Ranker is relaunching its new website in July and is expected to grow its highly targeted mailing list, further expanding paid sponsorship potential. Blockchain Ranker's website and business model are currently in development; as blockchain services garner more mainstream attention, and may soon dominate their categories, the Company will consider moving ICO Ranker assets to live under the broader, more potentially lucrative Blockchain Ranker brand.



"There are opportunities being considered in both blockchain and cannabis ventures that share multiple traits, including the entrepreneurial start up nature and inspired leaders with visions that have very high upside from an investment standpoint. Our team believes strongly that our expertise and capital can be added to these mixes to advance them tremendously," added Mr. Tsafalas.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

The Company's mission is to make strategic investments in emerging sectors and markets, including cannabis and technologies such as blockchain and select cryptocurrencies.

Codebase Ventures Inc. is a hands-on team of entrepreneurial and technology experts who invest early in great ideas. The Company operates from the understanding that emerging sectors including cannabis and technology are evolving rapidly, bringing early stage opportunities for strategic investments that can deliver the exponential returns to shareholders.

