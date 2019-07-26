

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's import prices declined at a faster-than-expected rate in June, figures from Destatis showed on Friday.



Import prices declined 2.0 percent on a yearly basis in June, following a 0.2 percent fall in May. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices decreased 1.4 percent, following a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month. Economists had expected a 0.8 percent decline.



Export prices climbed 0.2 percent annually in June, following a 0.7 percent rise in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, export prices fell 0.2 percent in June, following a 0.1 percent in the prior month.



