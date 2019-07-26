

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in one-and-a-half years in July, survey data from INSEE showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence rose to 102 in July from 101 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 101.



The latest confidence index was the highest since January last year, when it was 105.



The measure reflecting households' view on financial situation for the past 12 months rose to minus 21 in July from minus 22 in June.



The index reflecting expectations regarding the future financial situation increased to minus 5 from minus 6.



Households' view on the past standard of living rose to minus 41 from minus 43 in the preceding month. Their opinion on the future standard of living remained unchanged at minus 23.



Households' fear of unemployment decreased slightly in July and inflation expectations eased.



