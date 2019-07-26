Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Amendments to Management Agreements

FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC

AMENDMENTS TO ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FUND MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT AND PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AGREEMENT

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800NN4ZKX2LG1GQ40

26 July 2019

The Board of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (the "Company') is pleased to announce the following amendments to the fee arrangements with the Company's Alternative Investment Fund Manager (Frostrow Capital LLP) and the Company's Portfolio Manager (Lindsell Train Limited).

With immediate effect the following fee arrangements with Frostrow Capital LLP and Lindsell Train Limited have been agreed:

Frostrow Capital LLP will receive an annual fee of 0.15% of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation up to a value of £1 billion, such fee reducing to 0.135% per annum of the amount of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £1 billion up to a value of £2 billion, such fee to reduce to 0.12% per annum of the amount of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £2 billion.

Lindsell Train Limited will receive an annual fee of 0.45% of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation up to a value of £1 billion, such fee reducing to 0.405% per annum of the amount of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £1 billion up to a value of £2 billion, such fee to reduce to 0.36% per annum of the amount of the Company's adjusted market capitalisation in excess of £2 billion.

The Company's adjusted market capitalisation at the close of business on 25 July 2019 was £1.81 billion.

