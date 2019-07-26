Visiongain Report Looks at Opportunities Within the $799 Million Automotive Smart Glass Market

Automotive Smart Glass Market Report 2019-2029

LONDON, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts by Technology Type (Electrochromic, Polymer Dispersed Liquid Device (PDLC), Suspended Particle Device (SPD), Thermochromic, Photochromic), by Application (Rear & Side Windows, Sunroof, Windshields, Mirrors, Head-up Displays (HUD)), by Glass Type (Laminated, Tempered, Combined), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles) Plus Analysis of Leading Companies

Visiongain's comprehensive new 207 page report reveals that the automotive smart glass market will achieve revenues of $798.9m in 2019.

Smart glass is defined as glass whose transparency can be varied by voltage, light or heat. This allows the blocking of light in certain lighting conditions to improve comfort and visibility. The different types of smart glass include Electrochromic, polymer dispersed liquid crystal (PDLC), suspended particle device (SPD), Thermochromic and Photochromic.

Market scope: The automotive smart glass market has multiple applications in rear and side windows, windshields, sunroof, mirrors, and head-up displays (HUD). Visiongain assesses how these five submarkets and the 15 largest national markets will evolve over the forecast period. The competitive landscape is further illustrated with examination of the 10 market leading manufacturers.

The Automotive Smart Glass Market Report 2019-2029 Report Responds To Your Need For Definitive Market Data:

• Where Are The Automotive Smart Glass Market Opportunities?

- 285 Tables, Charts, And Graphs Reveal Market Data Allowing You To Target Your Strategy More Effectively

• When Will The Automotive Smart Glass Market Grow?

- Global, Regional And Automotive Smart Glass Submarket Forecasts And Analysis From 2019-2029 Illustrate The Market Progression

• Which Automotive Smart Glass Application Submarkets Will Flourish From 2019-2029?

- Rear And Side Windows Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Windshields Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Sunroof Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Mirrors Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Head-Up Display Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

• Which Automotive Smart Glass Technology Submarkets Will Thrive From 2019-2029?

- Electrochromic Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- PDLC Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- SPD Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Thermochromic Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Photochromic Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

• Which Automotive Smart Glass Type Submarkets Will Flourish From 2019-2029?

- Laminated Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Tempered Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Combined Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

• Which Automotive Smart Glass Vehicle Type Submarkets Will Grow From 2019-2029?

- Passenger Cars Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Commercial Vehicles Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

• Where Are The Regional Automotive Smart Glass Market Opportunities From 2019-2029?

North America Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- US Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Mexico Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Canada Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

Asia Pacific Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- China Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Japan Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- India Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- South Korea Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Asia Pacific Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

Europe Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Germany Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- UK Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- France Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Spain Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Rest of Europe Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

Rest Of The World Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Brazil Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Iran Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Turkey Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

- Other Countries Automotive Smart Glass Forecast 2019-2029

What Are The Factors Influencing Automotive Smart Glass Market Dynamics?

- SWOT analysis explores the factors.

- Companies' strategies for the future

- Extrinsic operational barriers

- Tinting regulations in different markets

- Competition from new product types

- Advances in product quality

- Cost difference analysis between standard and smart glass

Who Are The Leading 10 Automotive Smart Glass Companies?

- Corning Inc

- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

- AGC Corporation

- Gentex Corporation

- Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited

- Glass Apps, LLC

- Kinestral Technologies, Inc

- Polytronix, Inc.

- Isoclima S.p.A.

- Prelco Inc.

Companies covered in the report include:

5AM Ventures

Acs-Armoured Car Systems GmbH

AGC Corporation

AGC Group

AGC Inc.

Alenia Aermacchi SPA

Alexandria Venture Investments

American Glass Products

AMG

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

ASPA

AT&T

Audi

Avery Dennison

Azimut-Benetti SpA

Bank of America

Beclawat Manufacturing

BMW

Boeing

Bosch

Brembo

BRG Group, Ltd.

Capricorn

Centigon France Sas

Chorum Technologies Inc.

Citala

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Corning Inc.

Craftsman Fabricated Glass, Ltd.

Cricursa Cristales Curvados S.A.

Custom Glass Corporation

Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd.

Daimler AG

DANI

Diamond Glass

Diamond Sea Glaze Manufacturing Ltd.

DIC Corporation

Disney

DuPont

Ferrari SPA

Fiat

Film Technologies International

Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.

Fingerprint

First Solar

Ford

Gauzy Ltd

Gentex

GKN Aerospace Transparency Systems Inc.

Glass Apps, LLC

Global Mirror GMBH & Co. KG

Google

Halio International

Halio North America

Hermes Epitek

Hotel Technologies

iGlass Pty Ltd

Innovative Glass Corporation

Inspechtech Aero Service, Inc.

Investment Quebec

Isoclima S.p.A.

Katerra

Kerros Ltd (Intellitint)

Kinestral Technologies, Inc

Laminated Technologies Inc.

Leminur Enterprises Corp.

MDV Glass

Microsoft

Mimir Invest AB

MUFG

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited

Nissan

NSG Group

Odakyu Electric Railway

Pagani Automobili S.p.A.

PepsiCo.

Pilkington Plc

Pirelli

Pittsburg Glass Works

Pleotint (Suntuitive)

Polaroid Corporation

Polytronix, Inc.

PPG Industries

Prelco Inc.

RavenWindow

Repetti SRL

Research Frontiers

Rinspeed

Saint Gobain

Salesforce

SIG RoofSpace Solutions

SK Holdings

Smartglass International Inc.

SPD Systems Inc..

SPD Technologies Inc.

Starbucks

Stirling Square Capital Partners

Teknoglass Solutions

Thermoview Industries, Inc.

Tint-IT JSC

Traco, Inc.

Uber

Versant Ventures

Vidriería Argentina S.A. (VASA)

Vidrio Andino

View Inc. (View Dynamic Glass)

Vision Systems

Wba Heusel Gmbh

Woelltech Gmbh

Yonomi

YPF



Organisations mentioned

Association of American Railroad (AAR)

Department of Public Safety

Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA)

FLHSMV

ISO

Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC)

National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL)

Puerto Rico Department of Transportation (DOT)

Safety Glazing Certification Council (SGCC)

Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT)

