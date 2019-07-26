

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Friday as waning expectations of a hefty rate cut by the Fed dampened investor sentiment.



Investors pared expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate cuts after the European Central Bank unexpectedly held rates steady and noted that the risk of recession was relatively low.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 7.18 points or 0.24 percent to 2,944.54 on expectations that a less-regulated market for initial public offerings (IPOs) and stock trading could help keep China's economy competitive at a time of trade tensions with the U.S. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.69 percent at 28,397.74.



Japanese stocks lost ground on earnings concerns. The Nikkei average slipped 98.40 points or 0.45 percent to 21,658.15 after hitting a 2-1/2-month high the previous day. The broader Topix index closed 0.4 percent lower at 1,571.52.



Fanuc Corp dropped 1.6 percent and Tokyo Electron declined 1.4 percent after technology-related stocks came under selling pressure on Wall Street overnight.



Digital medical equipment maker Omron Corp plunged 7.5 percent after its June quarter consolidated operating profit declined 41.2 percent. Automaker Nissan Motor tumbled 3.2 percent on restructuring news.



In economic releases, consumer prices in the Tokyo region of Japan were up 0.9 percent year-on-year in July, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said in a report. That was shy of expectations for a gain of 0.9 percent and down from 1.1 percent in June.



Australian markets fell after three consecutive sessions of gains. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 24.60 points or 0.36 percent to 6,793.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 22.60 points or 0.33 percent at 6,879.30.



The big four banks fell between 0.4 percent and 1 percent. Tech stocks such as Xero and Appen lost 1-2 percent after disappointing results from U.S. chipmakers.



Energy firms ended broadly higher as oil extended gains from the previous session supported by rising tensions between the West and Iran.



Mining stocks rose after finishing sharply lower in the previous session. BHP gained 0.6 percent, Rio Tinto added 2 percent and Fortescue Metals Group rose half a percent.



Lender Commonwealth Bank gave up half a percent after it received regulatory approval for the A$4.2 billion divestment of its Colonial First State Global Asset management unit. ANZ, NAB and Westpac ended down between 0.4 percent and 1 percent.



ResMed soared 5.6 percent. The respiratory face mask and machine maker reported a 28 percent increase in full-year profit on 11 percent growth in revenues.



Seoul stocks fell to extend losses for a third day running as weak earnings, concerns over trade uncertainty with Japan and ECB President Draghi's less dovish stance dented sentiment. The benchmark Kospi shed 8.22 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 2,066.26.



LG Household & Health Care, the nation's No. 2 cosmetics maker, slumped 6.4 percent on concerns over slowing growth in its cosmetic business. Internet portal operator Naver jumped 5.2 percent after it has decided to spin off its mobile payment division.



Consumer confidence in South Korea deteriorated in July, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea revealed today with an index score of 95.9 - down from 97.5 in June. Consumer sentiment regarding current living standards and their future outlook were unchanged at 91 and 92, respectively.



New Zealand shares fell sharply, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 90.67 points or 0.83 percent at 10,807.61. Heavyweight a2 Milk Company fell 1.4 percent on profit taking after recent strong gains while Auckland International Airport declined 2.2 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.8 percent after the release of weak industrial output data. A government report showed that manufacturing output in the country dropped 6.9 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.0 percent fall in May.



Overnight, U.S. stocks closed lower as strong durable goods orders and labor market data coupled with ECB President Mario Draghi's comments calling the risk of a recession 'pretty low' reinforced the view the Fed won't be aggressive in its easing measures.



The Dow and the S&P 500 slid around half a percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index declined 1 percent.



After the closing bell, Google parent Alphabet and chipmaker Intel reported stronger-than-expected results while online retailer Amazon reported mixed second-quarter results. Coffee chain Starbucks raised its full-year forecast for earnings and revenue. Toymaker Mattel reported a narrower quarterly loss.



McDonald's, Colgate-Palmolive and Twitter are among the prominent companies due to report their quarterly results before the start of trading later today.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX