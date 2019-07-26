

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks eked out modest gains on Friday, a day after falling heavily on disappointment over the ECB's less dovish stance.



The focus now shifts to U.S. GDP data due tonight and a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week as investors pare back their aggressive rate cut expectations.



Meanwhile, top Trump administration officials will travel to China next week for the first high-level, in-person trade negotiating session since talks on the dispute collapsed in May.



The benchmark DAX was up 24 points or 0.19 percent at 12,385 after tumbling 1.3 percent the previous day.



In economic releases, Germany's import prices declined at a faster-than-expected rate in June, figures from Destatis showed.



Import prices declined 2.0 percent on a yearly basis in June, following a 0.2 percent fall in May. Economists had expected a 1.5 percent fall.



