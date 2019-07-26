BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC (LEI:54930040ALEAVPMMDC31)

Director Declaration



BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (the "Company") hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14 that Edmond Warner, OBE, a non-executive director and Chairman of the Company, will join the Board of HarbourVest Global Private Equity Limited ("HVPE" ) as a non-executive director, with effect from 1 August 2019.

Sarah Beynsberger

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 2369



26 July 2019



