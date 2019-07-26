Biotechnology and healthcare companies are focusing on the development of new technologies and products to analyze the molecular level of blood group typing. Companies are also developing products which enable efficient blood testing workload management thereby helping them to increase their market share. For instance, the PreciseType HEA Test developed by Immucor has received US FDA approval and is used for sickle cell trait (SCT) screening in blood donors. Thus, the increasing R&D activities and product innovations related to the analysis of the molecular level of blood group typing will drive the growth of the market. Furthermore, this industry research report also presents a competitive analysis of the market by product (consumables, instruments, and software) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Competitive vendor landscape

The global blood group typing market is highly competitive with major vendors such as Agena Bioscience, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher, Merck KGaA, and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, competing on the basis of price, quality, and product/service offerings.

"North America will account for the highest growth of the blood group typing market throughout the forecast period. The presence of several vendors offering blood group typing consumables, software, and instruments is identified as one of the major factors driving market growth in this region," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Top five blood group typing market vendors

Agena Bioscience

Agena Bioscience operates through the segment: unified business segment. The company's key offerings include Hemo ID DQS Panel and Hemo ID software.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories operates through three segments: life science, clinical diagnostics, and other operations. The company's key offerings include: ABO/Rh Reagents and TANGO infinity System.

Danaher

Danaher operates through four segments: life sciences, diagnostics, dental, environmental applied solutions. The company's key offerings include PK7300 Automated Microplate System.

Merck KGaA

Merck KGaA operates through three segments: healthcare, life science, and performance materials. The company's key offerings include BIOSCOT Blood Typing Reagents and Blood typing intermediates FFMU.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics operates through the segment: unified business segment. The company's key offerings includes: ORTHO VISION Analyzer and ID-Micro Typing System.

