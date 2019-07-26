

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks held steady on Friday after falling in the previous session as the European Central Bank unexpectedly held rates steady and noted that the risk of recession was relatively low.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.18 percent at 5,587 after declining half a percent on Thursday. The upside remained limited after strong U.S. data tempered expectations for a hefty Fed rate cut next week.



Shares of Vivendi jumped more than 5 percent after the mass media conglomerate posted strong first-half results and said it had selected banks to advice on the sale of a minority stake in Universal Music Group.



Automaker Renault was trading flat after its first-half net income declined to 1.05 billion euros from 2.04 billion euros last year.



Energy group EDF rallied 2 percent after reiterating its 2019 targets for Ebitda, cost cuts and cash flow.



On the data front, France's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in one-and-a-half years in July, survey data from INSEE showed. The consumer confidence rose to 102 in July from 101 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 101.



Eurozone inflation expectations continued to weaken into the third quarter amid lingering high level of uncertainties and downside risks, the results of a key survey by the European Central Bank revealed.



The results support the easing bias adopted by the central bank on Thursday as it signaled an interest rate cut as early as September, further alterations to forward guidance and possibly a stimulus package that could include a tiering system for deposit rates and a fresh round of asset purchases.



