

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aon plc (AON) revealed a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $277 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $48 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Aon plc reported adjusted earnings of $455 million or $1.87 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.87 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $2.61 billion from $2.56 billion last year.



Aon plc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $455 Mln. vs. $424 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.87 vs. $1.71 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.87 -Revenue (Q2): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.56 Bln last year.



