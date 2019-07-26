

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial re second quarter, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) on Friday raised its adjusted and sales growth outlook for the full-year 2019 to reflect the progress made in the first half of the year.



For fiscal 2019, the company now expects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.75 to $7.90 per share on projected sales growth of flat to 0.5 percent from last year.



Previously, the company projected adjusted earnings in the range of $7.70 to $7.90 per share and sales change between down 0.5 percent and up 0.5 percent from last year.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $7.80 per share on sales growth of 0.1 percent to $7.94 billion for the year.



The company also said it expects to achieve its weighted average market growth rate target six months ahead of schedule.



