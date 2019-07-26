

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Friday and remained on track for a weekly gain as escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East outweighed investor concerns surrounding moderation in growth prospects for the global economy.



Benchmark Brent crude rose 0.55 percent to $63.73 per barrel at 0834 GMT, on track for a weekly rise of around 2 percent after falling 6 percent last week.



U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up half a percent at $56.28 a barrel, on track for a weekly gain of about 1 percent. The contract fell 7.7 percent last week.



Tensions between Iran, the U.S. and the U.K. remain high following the seizure of the British-flagged tanker Stena Impero by Iran's Revolutionary Guard last week in the Gulf.



As tensions escalate, the U.K. government said it would provide a Royal Navy escort for British-flagged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.



Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly test fired a ballistic missile in a bid to improve the 'range and accuracy' of its weapons.



Oil prices also remain supported by a large crude inventory draw in the U.S. and optimism over possible new U.S.-China talks set to resume next week.



