Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Jul-2019 / 12:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jul-2019 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 178.5432 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31250 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 14788 EQS News ID: 847449 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 26, 2019 06:42 ET (10:42 GMT)