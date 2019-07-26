

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Graham Corp. (GHM) increased its fiscal 2020 guidance driven by near-term order outlook. The company now expects 20% to 26% revenue growth and gross margin between 24% and 26%. Revenue is anticipated to be between $100 million and $105 million, excluding the divested commercial nuclear utility business. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenue of $100.65 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the first-quarter, adjusted EPS was $0.10, compared to $0.28, prior year. Analysts expected the company to report profit per share of $0.11, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First-quarter net sales were $20.6 million compared to $29.6 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $24.05 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX