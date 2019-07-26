

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) reported earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's profit totaled $586 million, or $0.68 per share. This compares with $637 million, or $0.73 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $617 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $3.87 billion from $3.89 billion last year.



Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $617 Mln. vs. $673 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $3.87 Bln vs. $3.89 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX