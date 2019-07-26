Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 25-July-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 363.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 351.39p INCLUDING current year revenue 357.89p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---