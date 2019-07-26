

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $1.12 billion, or $1.43 per share. This compares with $0.10 billion, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.24 billion or $1.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.4% to $841.38 million from $710.54 million last year.



Twitter, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $1.24 Bln. vs. $0.13 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.58 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $841.38 Mln vs. $710.54 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $815 - $875 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX