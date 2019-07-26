Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on CPG analytics challenges facing CPG players in the emerging markets. In the post-internet era, data continues to grow phenomenally. Organizations in the CPG industry need innovative solutions to harness the potential of data and use business insights to derive competitive advantage and boost profits.

"CPG analytics has the potential to improve bottom-line growth by offering enhanced visibility into the actual cost-to-serve and enhance real-time business performance," says a CPG industry expert from Quantzig.

CPG players are facing critical challenges due to rapidly increasing competition by traditional as well as online retailers. To tackle such challenges, CPG players need to focus more on implementing an analytics operating model that puts analytics-driven insights at the heart of their decision-making process.

CPG Analytics Challenges

Understanding the reasons behind consumer behavior

Analyzing consumer behavior patterns alone does not suffice the need and intent of CPG analytics. Players in the CPG industry also need to understand and analyze the factors driving consumer behaviors. They need to look beyond big data sets generated by social media platforms and online shopping habits and penetrate the mindset of engaged individuals from relevant demographics to stay ahead in the competition.

Dealing with privacy concerns

The growing competitive pressures have prompted CPG manufacturers to balance their need for data with the growing concerns for privacy. CPG manufacturers risk losing the trust of valued consumers if they feel that hyper-personalized promotions blur the line between helpful familiarity and surveillance. This is where the strategic application of CPG analytics can help.

