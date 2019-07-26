

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's producer prices declined marginally in June, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



The producer price index for the domestic market decreased 0.5 percent month-on-month in June, following a 0.4 percent fall in May.



The prices of manufactured products fell in June, while those of mining and quarrying products, energy and water were broadly unchanged.



The prices of refined petroleum products declined sharply by 10.6 percent in June. While prices of food and beverage grew by 0.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, producer prices fell 0.7 percent in June, following a 0.3 percent in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX