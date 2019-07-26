

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's producer price inflation slowed in June after rising in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Friday.



The producer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-on-year in June, after a 3.3 percent increase in May. In April, inflation was 2.8 percent.



Prices on domestic market registered an increase of 2.8 percent annually in June.



Mining and quarrying prices rose by 6.7 percent in June. Prices for electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and manufacturing grew by 6.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.



While, prices for water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation declined by 2.3 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 0.1 percent in June, following a 0.4 percent in the preceding month.



