

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales rose in June after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a working day adjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.5 percent fall in May. In April, sales rose 3.7 percent.



Sales for durable goods and consumables rose by 5.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively, in June.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent in June, which was in line with economists' expectation.



