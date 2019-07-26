

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP) on Friday lowered its full-year 2019 guidance for net income, and revenues.



For fiscal 2019, the company now projects net income in a range of $432.5 million to $472.5 million, down from the prior guidance range of $525.5 million to $565.5 million.



The company also lowered its guidance for revenues (Excluding Transportation Revenues) to a range of $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion from the prior forecast range of $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion.



Further, the Board of Directors of ARLP's general partner increased the cash distribution to unitholders for the quarter by 3.8 percent to $0.54 per unit, payable on August 14, 2019 to all unitholders of record as of the close of trading on August 7, 2019.



