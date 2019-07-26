

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Trump administration has claimed that private companies were doing a good work in creating jobs in the country, and a government initiative helped create 12 million new job 'training opportunities' in the past one year.



At a White House event to celebrate the first anniversary of the 'Pledge to America's Workers' program, president's adviser Ivanka Trump, who initiated it, revealed some data that reflects the achievements.



'The pledge is a commitment to 12 million American lives improved. Twelve million individual opportunities that will impact families and whole communities,' Ivanka said.



'Over the last year more than 300 businesses have signed the pledge and today we celebrate reaching 12 million pledged agreements,' said the President's daughter.



'There are 7.3 million open jobs. Wages are surging. With an unemployment rate at 3.7 per cent, it is nearing the lowest rate in half-a-century,' said the First Daughter.



74 per cent of the new jobs in the second quarter were secured by US citizens outside of the workforce on the sidelines of the economy, according to her.



The Pledge to America's Workers is a core component of the Trump administration's National Workforce Strategy.



The American Workforce Policy Advisory Board was formed last year to implement the strategy, and it is co-chaired by Ivanka Trump and Secretary of Commerce Wilbur L. Ross.



Through apprenticeships, university and community college classes, boot camps, on-the-job training, online learning, and many other paths, American companies are increasing the skills of millions of workers.



More than 280 companies and organizations have pledged nearly 10 million enhanced training and career opportunities for American students and workers over the next five years, according to the White House.



Ivanka also revealed that Toyota has committed a $13 billion investment in North America, which is expected to create 600 new jobs,



Speaking after Ivanka, President Donald Trump said he is proud of his daughter's work as 'she's worked so hard at this.'



'Companies can train so much better than governments. Governments get into that, and they really do not have a clue as to what they are doing. And it costs a lot of money,' he added.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX