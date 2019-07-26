

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twitter, Inc. (TWTR) said it continued to deliver solid performance in second-quarter, with revenue up 20% year-over-year on a constant currency basis driven by strength in the US. Twitter continued to leverage machine learning to deliver more relevant content, resulting in a 14% year-over-year increase in average monetizable daily active usage.



For the second-quarter, non-GAAP net income per share was $1.58 compared to $0.17, prior year. Adjusted net income was $37 million, adjusted net margin was 4% and adjusted EPS was $0.05, which all exclude the impact of a significant income tax benefit related to the establishment of a deferred tax asset for corporate structuring for certain geographies. On average, 34 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. In the same period last year, excluding the impact of a net income tax benefit due to a valuation allowance release, adjusted net income was $58 million, adjusted net margin was 8% and adjusted EPS was $0.08.



Second-quarter revenue totaled $841 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year or 20% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expected revenue of $829.07 million, for the quarter. Advertising revenue totaled $727 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year or 23% on a constant currency basis. US revenue totaled $455 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.



Average monetizable daily active usage was 139 million, compared to 122 million in the same period of the previous year and compared to 134 million in the previous quarter.



'Health remains our top priority. We continued our work to proactively identify and address malicious behavior, resulting in an 18% drop in reports of spammy or suspicious behavior across all Tweet detail pages, which show the replies to any given Tweet on our service,' said Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO.



For the third-quarter, Twitter expects: operating income to be between $45 million and $80 million; and total revenue to be between $815 million and $875 million. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $869.31 million, for the quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX