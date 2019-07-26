COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab NRW USD 1.5bn RegS 2022

Post-stabilisation notice

26 July 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

German State of North Rhine-Westphalia

USD 1.5bn senior, unsecured Notes due 2022

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136 23492)) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: German State of North Rhine-Westphalia Guarantor (if any): none ISIN: XS2031318103 Aggregate nominal amount: USD 1,500,000,000 Description: 1.875 % Regs Notes due 25 July 2022 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

BMO Capital Markets

J.P. Morgan

Scotiabank

TD Securities

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.