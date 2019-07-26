Nanowire Battery Market Worth $243 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Nanowire Battery Market by Material Type (Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides, Gold), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Energy, Medical Devices), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Nanowire Battery Market is estimated to reach USD 243 million by 2026 from USD 53 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 35.7% between 2021 and 2026.

A nanowire battery is a new type of lithium-ion battery, which uses nanowires to increase the surface area of one or both the electrodes. Nanowire batteries are currently under the research & development phase and are anticipated to commercialize post-2020. They are being considered as a long-term replacement for lithium-ion batteries, which are being used extensively for powering consumer electronics and electric vehicles. The ability of nanowire battery to hold a higher amount of charge for a greater period makes it an attractive alternative to lithium-ion batteries in the future. Battery manufacturing companies are planning to launch silicon, germanium, transition metal oxides, and gold-based nanowire batteries in the near future.

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=206817483

Based on material type, silicon expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the nanowire battery market between 2021 and 2026

Silicon has emerged as the most promising anode material owing to its high charge retention capacity, low discharge capacity, and low cost. Silicon enables fast charging and lasts longer than lithium-ion batteries. Need for a longer battery lifetime and faster recharging time are the growing trends in the current battery ecosystem. Moreover, growing electric mobility and miniaturization of consumer electronics has created an urgent requirement for advanced energy storage for batteries. Thus, silicon is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the nanowire battery market.

"Medical devices industry expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026 in the nanowire battery market."

Advanced battery-operated medical devices, such as pacemakers and hearing aids, are being designed to improve the overall health and well-being of their users. However, these implantable devices use lithium-ion batteries as power sources, which present a considerable number of safety issues to the patients. Nanowire batteries are lighter, safer, and have more energy density, and are expected to replace lithium-ion batteries in implantable devices in the coming years.

APAC expected to be the fastest-growing market for nanowire battery during the forecast period"

APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for nanowire battery between 2021 and 2026. Industries such as automotive and consumer electronics are expected to drive the demand for nanowire batteries in APAC. The increasing demand for smartphones and wearable devices in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is expected to drive the growth of nanowire batteries.

South Korea has the presence of a few of the leading battery manufacturers in the world, such as LG Chem and Samsung SDI. Moreover, the country is home to one of the leading electronics manufacturers, including those manufacturing smartphones, laptops, and wearables. A booming electronics industry, along with the presence of leading battery manufacturers makes South Korea an ideal market for nanowire batteries.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nanowire Battery Market"

37 - Tables

38 - Figures

122 - Pages

Request Sample pages of the Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=206817483

Major players involved in the nanowire battery market include Amprius (US), Sila Nanotechnologies (US), OneD Material (US), Nexeon (UK), NEI Corporation (US), XG Sciences (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Panasonic (Japan), Samsung SDI (South Korea), Enevate (US), ACS Materials (US), Novarials Corporation (US), Boston Power (US), Lithium Werks (Netherlands), and Targray (Canada).

Please Explore Relevant Reports:

Lithium Ion Battery Market by Type (Li-NMC, LFP, LCO, LTO, LMO, NCA), power Capacity (0 to 3000mAh, 3000mAh to 10000mAh, 10000mAh to 60000mAh), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Medical, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024

Silicon Anode Battery Market by Type (Cylindrical, Prismatic & Pouch), Capacity (Less than 1500 mAh, 1500 mAh to 2500mAh & Above 2500 mAh), Application & Geography - Global forecast to 2022

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/nanowire-battery-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/nanowire-battery.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg