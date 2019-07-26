sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,068 Euro		+0,029
+0,48 %
WKN: A0BK80 ISIN: US00484M1062 Ticker-Symbol: CDG 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,045
6,163
14:47
6,05
6,166
14:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ACORDA THERAPEUTICS INC6,068+0,48 %
FN Beta