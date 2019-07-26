sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
26.07.2019 | 14:37
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, July 26

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc

Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 10.0p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid on 30 August 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 August 2019. The ex dividend date is 8 August 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

26 July 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta