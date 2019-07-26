Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc



Interim Dividend

The Board of Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc today announced an interim dividend of 10.0p per ordinary share in respect of the year ending 31 December 2019. The dividend will be paid on 30 August 2019 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 9 August 2019. The ex dividend date is 8 August 2019.

Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Tel 0131 220 0733

26 July 2019