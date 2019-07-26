

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $54 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $58 million or $0.25 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $3.63 billion from $3.84 billion last year.



The Goodyear Tire & Rubber earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $58 Mln. vs. $150 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.25 vs. $0.62 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q2): $3.63 Bln vs. $3.84 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX