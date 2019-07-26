

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Bureau of Economic Analysis will release U.S. GDP data for the second quarter at 8:30 am ET Friday. Economy is expected to expand 1.8 percent on quarter, slowing from 3.1 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the yen and the euro, it was steady against the franc and the pound.



The greenback was worth 108.67 against the yen, 0.9919 against the franc, 1.2428 against the pound and 1.1139 against the euro as of 8:25 am ET.



