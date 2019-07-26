

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. (GT) on Friday reported a second-quarter net income of $54 million or $0.23 per share, sharply lower than $157 million or $0.65 per share in the prior-year quarter. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $58 million or $0.25 per share.



On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.34 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.



Net sales for the quarter declined 5 percent to $3.63 billion from $3.84 billion last year. Wall Street analysts expected the company to report revenues of $3.78 billion.



Sales were down due to unfavorable currency translation, lower volume, and reduced sales from other tire-related businesses, partially offset by improvements in price/mix. Tire unit volumes declined 4 percent to 37.4 million from last year.



Further, the company declared a quarterly dividend of 16 cents per share of common stock on July 12, 2019, payable on September 3, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 1, 2019.



'I am encouraged that several of the external factors that have impacted our business in recent quarters are beginning to moderate, positioning us to deliver stronger results going forward ,' said Richard Kramer, chairman, chief executive officer and president.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX