Shield Therapeutics' primary asset, Feraccru, has been approved by the FDA for the treatment of iron deficiency in patients with any underlying cause - the broadest possible label. It will be marketed in the US as Accrufer. This is upside to our previous assumptions and increases our peak sales potential to c$420m (vs c $250m previously). Successfully commercialising Feraccru/Accrufer through partners is now key to Shield realising its value. We expect Shield to out-license the US rights during the next 18 months. An upfront licensing payment would extend Shield's cash reach beyond our current forecast of H220. We now value Shield at £273m.

