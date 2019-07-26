

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session mostly lower, stocks are likely to move back to the upside in early trading on Friday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 58 points.



Early buying interest is likely to be generated in reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) soaring in pre-market trading after the tech giant reported its second quarter results.



Alphabet beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and also announced a massive $25 billion share repurchase program.



Semiconductor giant Intel (INTC) is also likely to see initial strength after reporting second quarter results that exceeded estimates and boosting its full-year guidance.



Shares of McDonald's (MCD) may also move to the upside after the fast food giant reported second quarter earnings that met expectations on stronger than expected same-store sales growth.



On the other hand, shares of Amazon (AMZN) may come under pressure after the online retail giant reported second quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.



Early trading may also be driven by reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1 percent in the second quarter following the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.9 percent.



The stronger than expected GDP growth reflected positive contributions from consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government.



Meanwhile, negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, non-residential fixed investment and residential fixed investment limited the upside.



Following the mixed performance seen on Wednesday, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Thursday. With the drop on the day, the tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 pulled back off Wednesday's record highs.



The major averages all ended the day firmly in negative territory. The Dow slid 128.99 points or 0.5 percent to 27,140.98, the Nasdaq tumbled 82.96 points or 1 percent to 8,238.54 and the S&P 500 fell 15.89 points or 0.5 percent to 3,003.67.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region mover mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has inched up by 0.1 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are up by 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.



In commodities trading, crude oil futures are climbing $0.43 to $56.45 a barrel after inching up $0.14 to $56.02 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after falling $8.90 to $1,414.70 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $1.20 to $1,415.90 an ounce.



On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 108.72 yen versus the 108.63 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1135 compared to yesterday's $1.1147.



