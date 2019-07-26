

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The widely beloved Canadian coffee chain, Tim Hortons has teamed up with California-based food company, JUST Inc. to incorporate their plant-based variety of egg, JUST Egg into their newly introduced range of vegan-friendly food items.



The company, which launched its three-flavour series of Beyond Meat sandwiches and burgers earlier this year, will be testing the new product in select stores across Canada, with the country being 'one of the most requested markets for JUST,' said JUST spokesman Andrew Noyes.



Tim Hortons spokesperson, Jane Almeida, shared that the company has further plans of expanding its vegan options as they 'continue to test and get feedback.'



According to data collected by the Plant Based Foods Association, the plant-based substituent for egg generated $6 million in the year ending April 2019.



Tasting remarkably similar to the real deal, JUST Egg uses mung bean, which helps it gel and cook like egg, while turmeric imparts its natural golden color. Other vegan ingredients used in the substituent include canola oil and tapioca syrup.



