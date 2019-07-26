sprite-preloader
Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, July 26

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 25 July 2019 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1325.53p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1311.16p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1345.44p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1331.07p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

