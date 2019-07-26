Findit, Inc.: Findit.com Alexa Ranking Breaks through 10,000 in the United States to 9,607 After Recent Announcements of Entering CBD Space

ATLANTA GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) owner of Findit.com has seen another significant improvement to its Alexa Ranking in the United States and Globally over the past nine days dating back to July 17th, 2019. Globally, Findit.com was ranked 83,788 and is now ranking at 67,833 nine days later. This continued improvement on a global basis is encouraging for Findit members that are seeking to reach more people through Findit.com's full service social networking content management platform. The improvement in Alexa ranking in the United States has seen a significant change in its ranking from 15,213 over the past 9 days to 9607, breaking through 10,000 in the U.S.

Alexa which is owned by Amazon (AMZN) collects data through its Alexa tool bar. People can download the Alexa tool bar and Alexa collects data of which websites the person visits, how long they are on pages of each website, and how many pages they visit on a website.



Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "The recent improvement of our Alexa ranking is very encouraging to our staff and our members. Much of this could be due to the increase in content being posted on Findit. With Findit being an open platform that Google, Yahoo and Bing have access to crawl, this could be a contributing factor to our improvement. The other factor is posts being shared to sites that include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Pinterest, all of which drive traffic back to Findit, resulting in page views to Findit. Pinterest in particular has several posts from Findit that have been shared on boards that we are seeing traffic from frequently. This really shows how members on Findit gain more exposure from the content they post in Findit which results in organic indexing in outside search engines and sharing on social networking platforms. With Findit being free to join, I believe that as more and more people become aware of how Findit can be used as their very own content management platform, where they get to tell their real life story in real time for people to see and share, they too will join, and start posting and sharing to control their own message. It really is cool. If you want to reach more people in search engines and on other social sites, post your content on Findit first, share it and let the indexing begin."

Contributing factors to the improvement in the Alexa Ranking could be the recent announcement of Findit offering CBD companies the full services Findit offers through its social networking content management platform as well as the recent launch in late April of the Findit App for Android and IOS devices.

CBD Unlimited, Inc. (EDXC) a leader in the CBD industry that sells its CBD products online and through brick and mortar stores has been a member and client of Findit for several years.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com, which is a full service Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

Safe Harbor:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), including statements regarding potential sales, the success of the company's business, as well as statements that include the word believe or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Findit, Inc. to differ materially from those implied or expressed by such forward-looking statements. This press release speaks as of the date first set forth above, and Findit, Inc. assumes no responsibility to update the information included herein for events occurring after the date hereof. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to factors such as the lack of capital, timely development of products, inability to deliver products when ordered, inability of potential customers to pay for ordered products, and political and economic risks inherent in international trade.

CONTACT:

Clark St. Amant

1-404-443-3224

SOURCE: Findit, Inc.

