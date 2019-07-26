Regulatory News:

As part of the implementation of the Push to Pass strategic plan, Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) Global Executive Committee is evolving on 1st September 2019 to meet the goal of being a benchmark in customer satisfaction worldwide.

Jean-Christophe Quemard, Member of the Global Executive Committee, is appointed Executive Vice President Quality.

In this position, Jean-Christophe Quemard will contribute directly to the achievement of the quality objectives set in Push to Pass strategic plan and will bring his experience acquired in the fields of Engineering, programs, purchasing as well as the management of a region. Executive Vice President of Middle-East Africa since 2014, Jean-Christophe Quemard has significantly contributed to the construction and implementation of the Groupe PSA development plan in the Region.

Samir Cherfan is appointed Executive Vice President of Middle-East Africa and becomes member of the Global Executive Committee.

Having successfully contributed to the results of the Group in Middle-East Africa since 2017, Samir Cherfan will bring his vast knowledge of the markets and partners of the Region as well as his experience in various jobs of the automotive industry, such as engineering, programs and business activities acquired from different manufacturers.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board of Groupe PSA says: These two appointments aim at strengthening the implementation of our Push to Pass strategic plan, which targets especially the TOP 1 position in terms of quality and an accelerated deployment overseas. The experiences and skills of Jean Christophe Quemard and Samir Cherfan respond perfectly to this double ambition in their respective missions"

