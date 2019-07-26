PrimeXBT Margin Trading Platform Launches iOS App

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PrimeXBT, a multi-asset Bitcoin-based trading platform offering up to 500x leverage, has launched a new mobile app for Apple iOS smartphones and tablets, providing access to all of the platform's available trading tools and assets, from anywhere in the world.

PrimeXBT App for iOS Is Now Available to Download on Apple App Store

Following the success of the new PrimeXBT mobile app for Android, PrimeXBT is expanding its availability on Apple-based iOS devices, including iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch.

The iOS app offers all of the features traders have come to trust from the both the desktop and Android experiences. The app boasts advanced order types, live portfolio performance data, the ability to take long and short positions simultaneously, and much more.

PrimeXBT's iOS app ensures traders never again miss out on an opportunity for profit, by providing anywhere access to trading the industry's most popular cryptocurrencies with up to 100x leverage - including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS, Ripple and Litecoin - as well as the recently-introduced traditional financial assets.

A spokesperson for PrimeXBT explained the motivation for launching an iOS application, saying that, "after the highly successful launch of the Android mobile application, we received an outpouring of requests showing enormous demand for an iOS version," adding that, "we are happy to meet the growing demands of top traders from around the globe and provide them with the tools they need to succeed. The iOS app is just one of many PrimeXBT offers," he added.

The PrimeXBT iOS app is available today as a free download on the App Store for iOS devices. The mobile app for Android is also available for free on the Google Play Store since June 14, 2019.

Continuous Product Development and Growing Popularity

The PrimeXBT mobile app is the latest achievement in the trading platform's continued evolution. This critical moment demonstrates the culmination of hard work, talent, and dedication to the global community of active traders.

In addition to offering Bitcoin-based margin trading across a variety of asset types with up to 500x leverage, the lowest commissions, advanced order types, charting tools, and much more, PrimeXBT on April 23, 2019 expanded its asset offering to include traditional financial assets such as Forex currencies, Commodities such as Natural Gas and Oil, spot contracts for Gold and Silver, and Stock Indices to become the most robust platform on the market.

PrimeXBT will soon debut the Covesting module, an innovative tool allowing traders traders of any experience level to profit from and alongside one another. PrimeXBT's powerful trading tools, simplistic design, industry-best leverage, and large variety of assets has led to trading volumes on the platform to reach over $200,000,000 daily.

PrimeXBT's reliability and stable trading environment has sparked an influx of traders from over 170+ different countries joining the platform, with new user registrations doubling in recent days. A lucrative ambassador program and a 4-level referral program further have added to the growth of the platform.

About PrimeXBT

PrimeXBT is a fintech company established in 2018 which offers a Cryptocurrency, FX, Indices and Commodities trading infrastructure with up to 500x leverage for long and short positions, and aggregated liquidity from multiple liquidity providers. The company provides access to real-time market data and a wide range of trading analysis tools while maintaining security, liquidity, and enabling a safe and efficient trading environment for everyone.