Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2019


UK Mortgages Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 26

UK Mortgages Limited

LEI: 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

26 July 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameChristopher Waldron
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director and PDMR of UK Mortgages Limited
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial Notification
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GG00BXDZMK63
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
73p20,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

N/A
e)Date of the transaction26 July 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001


