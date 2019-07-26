ViewSonic Unveils ColorPro Professional Display Solution

ColorPro offers content creators the color accuracy and consistency, and manageability

TAIPEI, Taiwan, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp, a leading global provider of visual solutions, today announces the unveiling of its new ColorPro(TM) Professional Display solution geared towards content creators, including video editors, photographers, and artists. The solution combines ViewSonic's Professional Monitor VP Series with a color calibration tool and shielding hoods to give precision-conscious users the consistency, uniformity, and accurate color reproduction they require for bringing their creative works to life. Moreover, display management software suites are provided to help enhance productivity and optimize the screen experience through comprehensive software tools.

"With the discriminating needs of content creators in mind, we have created the ColorPro Professional Display solution to offer them the color accuracy and consistency, and manageability they demand," said Oscar Lin, Director of Monitor BU at ViewSonic. "Not only are these capabilities crucial during the initial stages of content creation, but just as important throughout the entire process of bringing creative works to fruition, including collaboration with production teams and vendors as well as during the review process with clients."

Color accuracy is a key focus of ColorPro because if everyone sees different colors, misunderstandings are rife and can significantly lengthen the overall process. To deliver accurate color performance, the Professional Monitor VP Series supports hardware calibration and uniformity, and a color report is provided to prove that the monitors are well pre-calibrated. Shielding hoods help block out unwanted ambient glare that can cause color deviation, and a color calibration tool ensures long-term consistency and accurate colors.

ViewSonic offers an array of professional displays to meet the needs of different types of content creators and industries and help them create, review, and share resulting in smoother workflow. They include ultra-wide 21:9 curved monitors (VP3881 and VP3481) ideal for reviewing and editing artwork, an Adobe RGB monitor (VP2785-4K) that gives designers access to a wider range of colors for leveraging deeper hues attainable by printers, and sRGB monitors (VP2458, VP2468, VP2768, VP2768-4K, VP3268-4K, VP2771).

Display management software tools help content creators manage their monitors with ease. These include auto pivot, automate firmware update, smart resolution, and easily set-up for optimum screen view.

Experience ViewSonic ColorPro at SIGGRAPH 2019 from 7/28-8/1 at the Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), booth #1114. Learn more at https://color.viewsonic.com/.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, USA in 1987, and with offices and presence in over 100 cities around the world, ViewSonic has been a leading global provider of visual solutions for over 30 years. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic has continuously helped people "see the difference" with a portfolio of products including monitors, commercial displays, ViewBoard interactive flat panels, touch displays, and projectors. Combined with class leading software and services including the innovative hybrid cloud myViewBoard ecosystem for digital whiteboards, ViewSonic transforms the learning experience for everyone, everywhere.

Learn more about ViewSonic and its products and solutions at www.viewsonic.com.