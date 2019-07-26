

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Earnings season shifts into top gear next week with these six big names all set to share the limelight on the earnings deck.



Pharmaceutical products maker Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) is due to publish its Q2 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.45 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion. Analysts' estimate typically exclude certain special items.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenue - $6.36 Bln * Reported Net Loss - $259.9 Mln * Reported Loss Per Share - $0.25 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $1.55 Bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.50.



Updated FY19 Guidance to Reflect Disposition of Elanco:



* Now expects FY19 reported EPS in the range of $8.57 - $8.67 versus prior view of $4.57 - $4.67/Shr. * Now expects FY19 non-GAAP EPS of $5.60 - $5.70 versus prior outlook range of $5.55 - $5.65/Shr; Consensus - $5.62/Shr. * Now projects FY19 revenue to be between $22.0 bln and $22.5 bln versus prior view of $25.1 bln - $25.6 bln; Consensus - $22.21 bln.



Recent Happenings:



* June 26, Eli Lilly said, in a phase 3 double-blind, parallel arm study, higher investigational doses of Trulicity (dulaglutide) significantly reduced A1C from baseline in people with type 2 diabetes, compared to once-weekly Trulicity 1.5 mg after 36 weeks. The trial also showed superiority on weight reduction. The safety data of the investigational doses was consistent with the known profile of Trulicity 1.5 mg. The AWARD-11 trial will continue through 52 weeks. It is expected to complete in late 2019.



* Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly said the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to empagliflozin for the ongoing EMPEROR program, which will evaluate the effect of the tablet on cardiovascular death and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic heart failure with reduced or preserved ejection fraction. The EMPEROR phase III studies are part of the empagliflozin chronic heart failure program. Empagliflozin is marketed as Jardiance in the U.S. Jardiance is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim.



* June 14, Eli Lilly said Taltz demonstrated effectiveness in improving the signs and symptoms of active psoriatic arthritis in a Phase 3b/4 SPIRIT-Head-to-Head study. The trial demonstrated that Taltz was more effective than Humira in simultaneously achieving both joint and skin responses after 24 weeks of treatment. Topline results from the study were announced last year.



**



Tech giant Apple Inc. (AAPL) will publish its Q3 financial results on Tuesday, July 30. Wall Street analysts expect the company to report earnings of $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion for the quarter.



Q3 Outlook:



* Sees Q3 revenue between $52.5 bln and $54.5 bln. * Expects gross margin between 37% and 38%.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $53.3 Bln * Net Income - $11.5 Bln * EPS - $2.34.



Recent Happenings:



July 25, Apple Inc. said it agreed to acquire the majority of Intel's smartphone modem business in a transaction valued at $1 billion. With the acquisition, Apple will hold over 17,000 wireless technology patents. Intel will retain the option to develop modems for non-smartphone applications, such as PCs, internet of things devices and autonomous vehicles.



**



Household-goods maker The Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) is set to report its Q4 financial results on July 30, with Wall Street analysts estimating earnings of $1.05 per share on revenue of $16.86 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Net Sales - $16.5 Bln * Net Income - $1.89 Bln * EPS - $0.72 * Core Earnings - $2.45 Bln * Core EPS - $0.94.



FY19 Guidance:



* Continues to expect FY19 GAAP EPS to increase 17% - 24% versus prior year. * Maintains FY19 core EPS growth target of 3% - 8% versus 2018 core EPS of $4.22; Consensus - $4.47/Shr. * Now expects organic sales growth of 4% versus prior view of 2% - 4%; Consensus - 0.90%. * Now estimates 2019 all-in sales growth in the range of in-line to up 1% versus prior year.



**



Drug maker Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) will issue it Q2 results on Tuesday, July 30, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.16 per share on revenue of $10.96 billion.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $10.5 Bln * GAAP Net Income - $1.71 Bln * GAAP EPS - $0.63 * Non-GAAP Net Income - $2.85 Bln * Non-GAAP EPS - $1.06.



FY19 Guidance:



* Now expects FY19 GAAP EPS in the range of $4.02 - $4.14. * Now estimates FY19 non-GAAP EPS in the range of $4.67 - $4.79; Consensus - $4.75/Shr. * Now expects FY19 revenue between $43.9 Bln and $45.1 Bln; Consensus - $44.74 Bln.



Recent Happenings:



July 17, Merck said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Recarbrio (imipenem, cilastatin, and relebactam) for injection, 1.25 grams, a new combination antibacterial. The approval is for treatment of adults with complicated urinary tract and complicated intra-abdominal bacterial infections where limited or no alternative treatment options are available.



June 18, Merck reported that FDA has accelerated approval for KEYTRUDA as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with metastatic small cell lung cancer with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy and at least one other prior line of therapy. The approval was based on pooled data from KEYNOTE-158 and KEYNOTE-028 open-label trials.



May 21, Merck said it agreed to acquire Peloton Therapeutics Inc. for an upfront payment of $1.05 billion. Peloton shareholders would receive a further $1.15 billion on achievement of certain milestones.



**



Healthcare products maker Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is slated to release financial results for its second quarter on Tuesday, July 30. Wall Street analysts expect earnings of $0.75 per share on revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Revenues - $13.5 Bln * Reported Net Income - $3.87 Bln * Reported EPS - $0.65 * Adj. Income - $4.83 Bln * Adj. EPS - $0.81.



FY19 Outlook:



* Now expects FY19 adj. EPS of $2.83 - $2.93 versus prior view of $2.82 - $2.92; Consensus - $2.91/Shr. * Still sees FY19 revenues in the range of $52 bln - $54 bln; Consensus - $53.28 bln.



Recent Happenings:



July 1, Pfizer reported top-line results from CrisADe CARE 1 study showed that crisaborole ointment, 2%, was well-tolerated in children aged 3 months to less than 24 months with mild to moderate atopic dermatitis. Currently, it is approved for mild to moderate atopic dermatitis in patients two years of age and older.



June 28, Pfizer said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Zirabev, a biosimilar to Avastin, for the treatment of five types of cancer.



June 17, Pfizer agreed to acquire Array BioPharma Inc. for $48 per share in cash, for a total enterprise value of about $11.4 billion. The Boards of Directors of both companies have approved the merger. Pfizer expects to complete the acquisition in the second half of 2019. The transaction is expected to be dilutive to Pfizer's adjusted earnings per share by $0.04 -$0.05 in 2019, $0.04 -$0.05 in 2020, neutral in 2021, and accretive beginning in 2022, with additional accretion and growth anticipated thereafter.



**



Energy company Chevron Corp. (CVX) is set to release its Q2 results on August 2, with analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimating earnings of $1.81 per share on revenue of $40.55 billion for the quarter.



Year-Ago Numbers:



* Sales - $40 Bln * Net Income - $3.4 Bln * EPS - $1.78.



