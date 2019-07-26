LocoSoco Group Plc - Issue of Shares & Change of Registered Office

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Issue of shares and Change of Registered Office address

Friday 26thJuly 2019

The Company announces that it has today issued 131,032 new Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.25 per share, raising £32,758.

The issued share capital of the Company is now 12, 283,733 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

The Company also announces that it has moved its registered office and its new registered office address is:

8 Madeira Avenue

Leigh on Sea

SS9 3EB

UK

Ends.

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC

James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 538 0716

Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd

Alan Green / Jacqueline Briscoe

+44 (0)7976 431608

+44 (0)207 448 9839

Capital Market Coach

Keswick Global AG

Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 (1)740 408045