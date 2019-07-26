sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 606 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.07.2019 | 16:28
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LocoSoco Group Plc - Issue of Shares & Change of Registered Office

LocoSoco Group Plc - Issue of Shares & Change of Registered Office

PR Newswire

London, July 26

LocoSoco Group Plc

("LocoSoco", or "the Company")

Issue of shares and Change of Registered Office address

Friday 26thJuly 2019

The Company announces that it has today issued 131,032 new Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.25 per share, raising £32,758.

The issued share capital of the Company is now 12, 283,733 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each

The Company also announces that it has moved its registered office and its new registered office address is:

8 Madeira Avenue
Leigh on Sea
SS9 3EB
UK

Ends.

Enquiries:

LocoSoco Group PLC

James Perry, Chief Executive Officer

Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman

+44 (0)203 538 0716

Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd

Alan Green / Jacqueline Briscoe

+44 (0)7976 431608

+44 (0)207 448 9839

Capital Market Coach

Keswick Global AG

Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger

info@keswickglobal.com

+43 (1)740 408045


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta