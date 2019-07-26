LocoSoco Group Plc - Issue of Shares & Change of Registered Office
PR Newswire
London, July 26
LocoSoco Group Plc
("LocoSoco", or "the Company")
Issue of shares and Change of Registered Office address
Friday 26thJuly 2019
The Company announces that it has today issued 131,032 new Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each at a price of £0.25 per share, raising £32,758.
The issued share capital of the Company is now 12, 283,733 Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
The Company also announces that it has moved its registered office and its new registered office address is:
8 Madeira Avenue
Leigh on Sea
SS9 3EB
UK
Ends.
Enquiries:
LocoSoco Group PLC
James Perry, Chief Executive Officer
Simon Rendell, Non-Executive Chairman
+44 (0)203 538 0716
Via Brand Communications and Novus Communications Ltd
Alan Green / Jacqueline Briscoe
+44 (0)7976 431608
+44 (0)207 448 9839
Capital Market Coach
Keswick Global AG
Tim Curle, Klaus Schwerdtfeger
info@keswickglobal.com
+43 (1)740 408045