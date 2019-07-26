

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher in morning trading on Friday, rebounding following the weakness seen in the previous session. The major averages have all moved to the upside, although the Dow is posting a relatively modest gain.



While the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 have climbed firmly into positive territory, the Dow is up just 29.92 points or 0.1 percent at 27,170.90. The Nasdaq is up 74.05 points or 0.9 percent at 8,312.59 and the S&P 500 is up 15.36 points or 0.5 percent at 3,019.03.



The rebound on Wall Street comes in reaction to the latest batch of earnings news, with shares of Google parent Alphabet (GOOGL) soaring after the tech giant reported its second quarter results.



Alphabet beat analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines and also announced a massive $25 billion share repurchase program.



Shares of Twitter (TWTR) have also spiked after the social media giant reported better than expected second quarter earnings, revenues, and daily users.



Fast food giant McDonald's (MCD) has also moved to the upside after reporting second quarter earnings that met expectations on stronger than expected same-store sales growth.



On the other hand, shares of Amazon (AMZN) have come under pressure after the online retail giant reported second quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates.



Traders are also reacting to a report from the Commerce Department showing U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter but still exceeded economist estimates.



The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product climbed by 2.1 percent in the second quarter following the 3.1 percent jump in the first quarter. Economists had expected the pace of GDP growth to slow to 1.9 percent.



The stronger than expected GDP growth reflected positive contributions from consumer spending, federal government spending, and state and local government spending.



Meanwhile, negative contributions from private inventory investment, exports, non-residential fixed investment and residential fixed investment limited the upside.



'Now in its longest expansion on record, the U.S. economy continues to look healthy,' said Oxford Economics' Chief U.S. Economist Gregory Daco and U.S. Economist Jake McRobie.



They added, 'However, given the persistent protectionist draft, the lingering policy uncertainty breeze, the sniffling global economy, and the cooling room temperature at home, now may be an opportune time for a Fed immunization shot.'



Despite the notable advance by the major averages, most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves in morning trading.



Tobacco stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside, however, with the NYSE Arca Tobacco Index surging up by 2.9 percent after ending the previous session at its lowest closing level in a month.



On the other hand, natural gas stocks are extending yesterday's sell-off, dragging the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index down by 1.5 percent to a seven-month intraday low.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region mover mostly lower during trading on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.5 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.7 percent.



The major European markets have also moved to the downside on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.4 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is up by 0.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have moved modestly lower over the course of the morning. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price is up by 1.2 basis points at 2.086 percent.



