

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. agreed to buy the majority of chip maker Intel Corp.'s smartphone modem business for $1 billion.



Speculation about the deal was rife since April, when Apple and Qualcomm agreed to settle their patent and royalty dispute, and end all litigation between them. This paved the way for Qualcomm's modem chips to be used again in Apple's newest iPhone models, including 5G smartphones.



Apple used to rely entirely on Qualcomm's chips before for its smartphones, but in recent years, the tech giant has shifted to rival Intel's modem chips for its newer iPhone models.



Within hours of the settlement announcement by Apple and Qualcomm, Intel said it will exit the 5G smartphone modem business. Intel's only modem customer was Apple.



Intel said it will instead assess opportunities for 4G and 5G modems in PCs, Internet of things or IoT devices and other data-centric devices. This, apart from investments in its 5G network infrastructure business.



Apple could use Qualcomm chips for its 5G iPhones that it plans to release in 2020, as the two companies have a multiyear chipset supply agreement. Qualcomm's 5G modems are considered to be superior to those of Intel.



However, the iPhone maker is perhaps looking to reduce its dependence on chipmakers and other modem suppliers for its smartphones.



Apple is reportedly building its own 5G chipset and the acquisition of Intel's modem chip business could help the company develop its own modems.



Following the acquisition of Intel's modem business, Apple now owns over 17,000 wireless technology patents, related to protocols for cellular standards, modem architecture, and modem operation.



Compared to 4G chips, the cost of 5G chips are expected to be significantly higher. Designing its own modems would enable Apple to cut down on costs and boost profit.



The acquisition of Intel's modem business would also give Apple more control on the manufacture as well as supply chain of its devices such as the iPhone, Apple Watch and iPad.



